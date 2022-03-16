The City View: Markets up, and nickel chaos

Today City A.M.’s Charlie Conchie takes the reigns of The City View podcast, chatting to Economics and Markets reporter Jack Barnett. They discuss markets being up; the Fed and the Bank of England’s probable rate hikes; commodity prices settling; and the London Metal Exchange, which suspended nickel trading today.

Charlie also goes through the headlines: FeverTree and the owner of Frankie and Benny’s and Wagamama have warned of major cost increases; HSBC has made its first foray into the metaverse; and the UK is set to ban the export of luxury goods to Russia.