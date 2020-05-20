In this episode Christian is joined by Jane Shoemake, investment director at Janus Henderson’s global dividend index.

With dividends set to slump between 15 and 35 per cent this year, where should the income investor look? There are a few bright spots and safe havens amid the gloom, but on the whole it’s a pretty tough time as global lockdowns hit global dividends.

Jane talks about the factors influencing payout decisions and discusses what to consider when investing during a pandemic.

Also in this episode Christian looks at the Chancellor’s candid recession warning; the government’s new post-Brexit tariff regime; and the latest lending figures from the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme.

Read more: The City View: From higher taxes to getting tough with China, how the pandemic will change politics, with Juliet Samuel

