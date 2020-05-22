In this episode Christian is joined by the deputy head of Deloitte worldwide, David Sproul, who says businesses around the world are asking themselves “whether we’ll ever go fully back to offices” as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Subscribe to The City View Podcast: Apple / Google / Spotify / RSS

Sproul, who ran Deloitte in Europe before taking the global number two spot last year, said that even after the health considerations disappear companies could still choose to reduce by half the number of people working in offices because the pandemic has accelerated changes that were already underway in many businesses.

Sproul said “I’m absolutely certain that business is not going to go back to how it was in any aspect and certainly in terms of the way work is done and office locations.”

He added that all businesses will “reimagine how they use their workforce.”

Also in this episode of The City View, Christian looks at the latest UK economic data for May; plans by RBS to have 50,000 staff working from home until the autumn; and TheCityUK’s interesting choice for a new head of public affairs.

Read more: The City View: Philosophy, science and Hollywood actors – the recipe for global success in children’s TV, with Mikael Shields

In association with ETX Capital

ETX Capital is one of the UK’s leading spread betting and CFD trading providers, offering services to retail, institutional, professional and high net worth customers via an award-winning trading platform. With over 50 years of experience in the financial markets, customers and service are always put first at ETX, and the company prides itself in offering a tailor-made trading experience to every customer. The multi-device TraderPro platform delivers a fully customisable, award-winning trading technology with customisable charts, instant execution and over 5,000 markets to trade.

Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting or trading CFDs with ETX. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets or CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority with Financial Services register number 124721.ETX Capital provides an execution-only service and therefore any market analysis, opinion, commentary or other information provided during this webinar is for educational purposes only and is not intended to be a personal recommendation or construed as advice. ETX Capital and the presenter are not financial or investment advisors and do not recommend any instrument of any kind. Any instruments that are mentioned throughout are cited only for illustrative and educational purposes.