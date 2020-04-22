The City View podcast from City A.M., with David Buik

In this episode Christian is joined by legendary City commentator and market analyst, David Buik.

David is one of the best known and most recognisable financial commentators in the City with more than 40 years of experience behind him. His weekly emails are a must-read among investors, journalists and traders.

In conversation with Christian, he reflects on where this crisis ranks among all the shocks and twists he’s seen in his career; lambasts the European Central Bank for its timid response; praises the Bank of England and new governor Andrew Bailey; bemoans the state of the coronavirus business interruption loan scheme; and places the current market slump in a historical context.

Also in this episode, Christian looks at the fate of the UK pub industry; the tech challenge facing banks; and the $27bn LSE-Refinitiv deal which is still on the cards, despite the pandemic.

