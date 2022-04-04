The City View: Consumer confidence dips, and the Treasury aims high

Today Andy Silvester chats to City A.M. reporters Jack Barnett and Lily Russell-Jones.

Jack takes us through the latest consumer confidence data from PWC, as the numbers show the sharpest rate of decline since the financial crisis in 2008, and asks whether this will translate to the job market.

Lily discusses Rishi Sunak’s plans to turn the UK into a global crypto hub as the Treasury signals its intent to recognise stablecoins as a valid form of currency; and briefly outlines the Royal Mint’s NFT ambitions.

Andy also takes us through the headlines: Ted Baker has seen its share price increase as they begin a formal sale process; and Elon Musk has purchased almost 9% of Twitter’s stock.