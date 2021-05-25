The City View: Accenture Interactive's Pritesh Gadhia and Salamanca's Lord Triesman

A rare bumper episode of the City View sees two fantastic interviews, with Accenture Interactive boss Pritesh Gadhia and crossbench peer Lord Triesman.

Speaking to City A.M.’s Andy Silvester, Pritesh offers his views on the workforce of the future, the role of digital transformation in major corporates, and what businesses can do to futureproof themselves for the years to come.

And Lord Triesman, now Group Director at Salamanca Group but with a career that spans everything from merchant banking to politics to football, talks to Andy about an exciting project in the south west, as well as the botched plans for a European Super League.