The Business Of…: Why I’m launching a new video podcast about success

Richard Farleigh is is launching a new video podcast series called “The Business Of…” featuring guests like Jimmy Carr and Levi Roots, whose success in diverse, non-traditional fields demonstrates that the fundamentals of building a lasting business are rooted in mindset, consistency, and an ability to learn from unconventional paths

After launching, investing in, or advising more than 150 businesses, you start to notice patterns. Industries differ, products change, and technology moves at a frightening pace, but the fundamentals of success rarely shift. And that’s exactly why I wanted to create “The Business Of…”, a new video podcast series that looks beyond the obvious and into the real mechanics of how people build something that lasts.

Most people know me as a former Dragon from the BBC’s Dragons’ Den, an economist, or someone who sees business through a strategic or mathematical lens. Fewer know that I grew up in the care system, left school early, and spent a good portion of my career learning the hard way. Those experiences shape how I think about resilience, creativity, and the unusual places where opportunity hides. They also give me a curiosity for the kinds of businesses I haven’t mastered, the sectors and success stories that operate very differently from traditional finance, tech, or venture-backed models.

So for this series, I’ve chosen guests whose achievements sit outside my usual world. They represent industries where talent, branding, personality, and storytelling are as crucial as numbers on a spreadsheet. I wanted to ask: What drives a comedian to outwork everyone else? How does a fashion designer build a globally trusted brand? What’s the real secret behind a mass-market food phenomenon? And how does a reality-TV personality turn influence into commercial longevity?

Effortless

Our first line-up includes Jimmy Carr, Levi Roots, Anthea Turner, Anya Hindmarch, and Danielle Armstrong; people who’ve each built businesses that look effortless from the outside but are anything but. What I quickly discovered is that success has a rhythm, regardless of industry: relentless consistency, obsessive attention to detail, and an ability to turn setbacks into fuel. But the paths they take are wildly different, and that’s where the story gets interesting.

Jimmy talks about discipline in a way most CEOs never do. Levi’s story is a masterclass in turning authenticity into a brand, and for me a fascinating insight to what it’s like to be on the opposite side of the famous Dragon’s armchairs. Anya’s insight into craft and customer loyalty should be taught in business schools. Anthea brings decades of reinvention, and Danielle shows how digital-first brands really grow, not the myth, but the graft.

These are honest conversations about what people actually did, what they regret, what they learned too late, and what still keeps them motivated. If anything, this series is an antidote to the modern business culture of shortcuts, hacks, and empty motivation.

Ultimately, “The Business Of…” is about curiosity. It’s about learning from worlds outside your own and discovering that business mastery isn’t a formula, it’s a mindset. Whether you’re a founder, an aspiring entrepreneur, or simply fascinated by how people make things happen, I hope these conversations offer something real, practical, and surprising.

Episode one lands today exclusively on CityAM.com and my own YouTube channel @richardfarleighofficial. I can’t wait for you to watch it!