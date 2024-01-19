The Book of Clarence review: A strange but rewarding sci-fi tale

Having brought his own spin to the western genre with 2021’s The Harder They Fall, director Jeymes Samuel turns his attention to the biblical epic with The Book of Clarence, creating something that sits midway between satire and homage.

Set in an alternative 33 AD Jerusalem, Lakeith Stanfield plays Clarence, a chancer who is in debt to the wrong people after losing a chariot race. Seeing the popularity of the new prophet Jesus Christ, he decides to promote himself as an alternative Messiah before discovering the road to redemption is harder than he thought.

The comedic sensibilities, as well as surreal moments such as a dance sequence, mean this won’t be one for true believers. However, there’s clearly a reverence for the power of faith, with the intention to celebrate all forms of belief in between the punchlines.

It’s an intelligent twist on a familiar story, particularly in the casting of black actors in famous roles (something that rarely happens in mainstream productions). While Stanfield is the standout as the would-be saviour, there are delightful appearances from the likes of David Oyelowo as John The Baptist, Teyana Taylor as a tougher Mary Magdalene, and a muscular James McAvoy as Pontius Pilate. The soundtrack is also fantastic, with producer Jay-Z contributing alongside rap heavyweights like Kid Cudi and Doja Cat.

It doesn’t take much for a repetitive genre like faith movies to be shaken up, but Samuel is the kind of alternative voice that brings freshness to everything he touches. It’s tough to imagine who The Book of Clarence is for (too blasphemous for believers, too faithful for atheists), but this unique vision certainly has something to say.