The best things to do in autumn 2024, from amazing new films to London theatre

Why Am I So Single? is one of the new West End shows to book this autumn (Photo: Danny Kaan)

Autumn can be about taking stock; enjoying long walks on the Heath and cosying up on the sofa. But it’s also the season when some of the most exciting new cultural events launch, from theatre to exhibitions and festivals. With A-Listers hitting the West End, major art shows and a creepy festival of death, this fall might just be busier than summer. Tuck in, here’s the best things to do in autumn.

CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY MONTH Events take place across the capital throughout the month of October, and this year’s Black History Month has the theme of ‘Reclaiming Narratives.’ Expect workshops, discussions, food events, live music, history walks, movie screenings and talks on the topic of “Black excellence.” The event first took place in 1987 and the annual programme celebrates the achievements of Black people and identities across the world. z 1-31 October; blackhistorymonth.org.uk

GRAB TICKETS TO THE LONDON FILM FESTIVAL The UK’s biggest celebration of new films takes place every autumn. With screenings and talks across London and the UK, the LFF 2024 calendar includes events with actors like The Kitchen’s Daniel Kaluuya, as well as world premiere screenings of new films from top British filmmaking talent. A new release from Steve McQueen called Blitz and one from Mike Leigh called Hard Truths are two of the most anticipated premieres this year. z 9-20 October; whatson.bfi.org.uk

The best things to do in autumn 2024: a new comedy show about singledom

ASK YOURSELF, WHY AM I SO SINGLE? It feels like barely a day goes past without a new article declaring that dating is getting harder, with ghosting commonplace on apps and people less used to meeting out and about in bars. It’s the topic at the heart of Why Am I So Single?, a new musical opening this month. From the uber talented creatives behind Six the Musical, this new musical is likely to have a brilliant score as well as a fresh perspective on the topic affecting so many. z Until 13 February 2025; whyamisosingle.com

Starry Night by Van Gogh, one of the paintings displayed in the new landmark exhibition

BOOK A NEW VERSION OF WAITING FOR GODOT Back in 2009, Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen famously performed a barnstorming adaptation of this existential rumination on life and purpose by Samuel Beckett. Now, one of the greatest plays of the 21st century returns with Ben Whishaw and Lucian Msamati. Whishaw decided to study acting as a teenager after seeing a version of Godot at the Barbican, so this is a chance to see a British acting legend in a role he’s waited a lifetime for. z 13 September – 14 December; tickets.trh.co.uk

SEE THE LATEST COMEDY ROMP FROM ROB MADGE Rob Madge got dozens of five-star reviews, including from City A.M., for his debut West End play My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?). The show has gone from small fringe venues to Broadway and has become one of the most successful grassroots stories from British theatreland of late. Their new show is described as “an outrageous comedy about the price of fame and the cost of things”, about a man who works in Barbra Streisand’s basement shopping mall (yes, we’re serious). It opens at the lovely new King’s Head Theatre in Angel, which itself is well worth a visit if you haven’t been before. z 18 September – 19 October; kingsheadtheatre.com

EXPERIENCE VAN GOGH AS YOU’VE NEVER SEEN HIM Some of Van Gogh’s most famous and well-loved paintings are on display as part of a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of the artist at the newly refurbished National Gallery. Rarely seen together, the pieces are displayed amongst the artist’s drawings. Some of the pieces on show include Starry Night over the Rhône, The Yellow House, Sunflowers and Van Gogh’s Chair. The exhibition also marks the 200th birthday of the National Gallery. Make time for the rooftop restaurant afterwards. z 14 September 2024 – 19 January 2025; nationalgallery.org.uk

MARK RYLANCE RETURNS TO THE STAGE One of Britain’s greatest stage actors returns to tread the boards this autumn. Mark Rylance, famous for playing Rooster in Jerusalem, often called the best play of the 21st century, will lead Juno and the Paycock opposite J Smith-Cameron. Set in Dublin in 1922 amid the Civil War, the story follows a beleaguered matriarch and her husband, played by Rylance, who receive life changing news that could offer a chance to escape the troubles. z From 21 September; junoandthepaycock.com

GET SPOOKY AT LONDON MONTH OF THE DEAD Have you a penchant for the peculiar? Then this macabre festival will have something for you. Tours and events focus on different spooky areas of London, from cemeteries to murder sites, all related to death and the afterlife. Events include torchlight storytelling sessions in graveyards, something about 2,000 years of death in Bankside and Southwark and something about death and burial before the Romans. Cheery. z Events throughout October and early November; londonmonthofthedead.com

GO TO A TIM BURTON EXHIBITION Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands director Tim Burton is celebrated with an exhibition opening at the Design Museum this autumn. The Sweeney Todd director has helped with the curation of the experience, which includes personal drawings, photos, sculptures, sat and costume designs and much more from the man himself. Get inside the head of one of Britain’s greatest visionaries. 25 October – 21 April 2025; designmuseum.org

Read more: Raise a glass to the City’s rich history of pubs, taverns and inns

Read more: The Critic review: Ian McKellen shows his dark side in twisty thriller