London high streets get pre-Christmas boost

The number of people hitting the high street in London grew in November, according to the latest footfall statistics, as the capital gears up for a much needed festive boost.

A new reading from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) shows that footfall in London reached -0.4 per cent in November down from -2.9 per cent the prior month.

Across the whole of the UK, total footfall decreased by 0.7 per cent in November, an improvement on -5.7 per cent in October.

Sales events such as Black Friday and the opening of Christmas markets have been a draw to get Brits back on the high street before the end of the year.

It comes as a cost of living squeeze has led many customers to steer clear of shopping centres and local stores due to shrinking disposable income.

Unseasonable weather in both the summer and autumn also battered the majority of retailers over the first and second quarter of the year.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “After a slow October start, the month-long Black Friday sales helped to get shoppers out to their town and city centres.

“While all parts of the UK saw footfall drop in October; both the West Midlands and Yorkshire managed positive growth in November.”

“The extensive cost-pressures on the retail industry over the last two years have limited investment and driven up prices at many shopping destinations.”

Andy Sumpter, retail consultant EMEA for sensormatic solutions, added: “Despite disruption from Storm Ciaràn earlier in the month, November’s footfall rallied, buoyed by Black Friday trading and retailers offering extended discounts to spark early Christmas spend and secure festive share of wallet.

“Last month, footfall recovered to its highest performance levels since July, however, it’s worth noting that, while welcome, this recent boost to retailers has been driven by price and promotions sensitive shopping behaviours.”