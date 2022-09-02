The best things to do in London this September and October

Massive new musicals, snooping around some of the best private houses in the capital, eating with Tom Kerridge and making the most out of those final long late-summer evenings. There are still so many things to do in London this September, including three more festivals before the summer calls it quits.

Here’s the best of what’s to come…

Elton’s new musical

This is surely the theatre ticket of the autumn: Elton has written a brand new musical alongside Jake Shears of Scissor Sisters to collaborate with superstar director Rupert Goold, who did Enron. The subject matter will deal with Tammy Faye, the American televangelist who made history by interviewing a gay man with HIV on her show. From 13 October to 3 December; almeida.com

Globes around London

Explore the history of the transatlantic slave trade through a series of art trails, as a range of creatives explore how we can make racial justice a reality. Follow trails in Camden, Westminster, the City, Southwark, Lambeth, Hackney and Newham. Each of the individual globes has been designed by a different artist. Visit jod.theworldreimagined.org to find a trail to follow

Mike Leigh season

Perhaps England’s most famous film director is cosying up with the capital’s newest boutique cinema, The Garden Cinema, for a celebratory season. Over the next two months each of Leigh’s films will be shown and a Q+A will follow with the man himself. From 8 September to 30 October, thegardencinema.co.uk

Pub In The Park

Tom Kerridge at Pub in The Park

Everyone’s favourite Michelin starred smiley man Tom Kerridge returns this autumn for another weekend of Pub In The Park. Expect great food, live music and talks, with Kerridge bowling around on hosting duty. Chiswick, from 2 to 4 September, pubintheparkuk.com

The London Film Festival

The London Film Festival returns with 164 movies, including 23 world premieres. New Harry Styles’ and Emma Corrin’s My Policeman and the world premiere of a new version of Roald Dahl’s Matilda are stand-outs. There are also a host of free events online and at various London venues. From 5 to 16 October, bfi.org.uk

New Tate Modern Exhibition

It’s been a relatively quiet year for Britain’s favourite art gallery but the Tate Modern has a major new sculpture exhibition coming up. Later this month you can visit the first major retrospective of Maria Bartuszová, the Slovak artist who “revolutionised modern sculpture”. Spanning the breadth of her 30-year career, the show will bring together more than 50 of her plaster, bronze and aluminium works. From 20 September to 16 April; tate.org.uk

For architecture fans

One of the houses visitors can nose around during Open House London

Open House London is one of the highlights of the year for fans of architecture and the plain nosy. Opening up dozens of buildings across the capital that are usually closed to the public, it’s an annual chance to gawp at the frankly astonishing design gems scattered all over the capital, many of them barely known to the public. From 8 to 21 September; openhouse.org.uk

Still more festivals!

As if this summer hasn’t already been one of the best for festivals! Just when you thought the summer was over, here’s another outdoor music festival for you to dance away at. Ben UFO, Moxie and Saoirse are some of the names spinning vinyl in (hopefully) the late-summer sun. Gunnersbury Park, 17 September; ra.co

Helen Hunt makes her UK stage debut

Loved Twister in the 1990s? Then go and see Helen Hunt in a show that has nothing to do with actual tornadoes, but more to do with metaphorical ones: it’s a comedy about a school parents’ committee inspired by the culture wars. From 6 September to 31 October; oldvictheatre.com

An LGBTQ music festival

It’s got a rather naughty name, but Pxssy Palace festival has noble ambitions: to celebrate trans, queer, non-binary, black, brown and indigenous people making incredible music. Catch them dropping their latest tunes and have a dance. Burgess Park, 18 September, pxssypalace.com

How The Light Gets In

The original ‘ideas’ festival, How The Light Gets In returns with talks and debates in philosophy, as well as some great music. 17 to 18 September, Hampstead Heath; howthelightgetsin.org

Emma Corrin treads the boards

The actor who first portrayed Princess Diana in The Crown has transferred their talents to the stage to carry the work of another iconic historical heroine in Virginia Woolf’s Orlando, a satire about literature. From 25 September, Garrick Theatre