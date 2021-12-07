The Beatles historic interviews up for auction as NFTs

Rare interviews with The Beatles have been made into NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and are now up for online auction.

The bid war started yesterday for ‘The Beatles Collection’ and is taken from the Voices Of Classic Rock Archive (VOCR), which hosts 650 interviews and radio shows featuring major rock artists recorded between 1964 and 2008, as reported by NME.

The sale is the first time VOCR has entered into the NFT market and the bid features interviews with all four of the iconic Beatles.

Each clip comes as a .WAV file along with a unique portrait of the band member in question.

Jonathan Firstenberg, managing director of the VOCR, said of the auction: “The extensive variety of Beatles interviews that we have in our collection are, perhaps, our most comprehensive and valuable assets – that is why we wanted to launch with John, Paul, George, and Ringo – the ultimate Classic Rock Stars!”