The Ada Lovelace day, let’s call time on ‘tech bro’ culture

Margaret Carpenter’s painting ‘Ada Lovelace (1815 -1852) Mathematician; daughter of Lord Byron 1836’ (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Only 21 per cent of tech sector specialists in the UK are female and Black women comprise less than one per cent. This Ada Lovelace Day, let’s not just celebrate the achievements of female tech pioneers, but inspire the next generation too, says Julia Adamson

As we celebrate Ada Lovelace day, we must reflect on the values she represents: courage, creativity, and a commitment to advancing human knowledge. A visionary of the 19th century, Ada Lovelace was not only a pioneer in tech but also a symbol of what women can accomplish in fields historically dominated by men.

Her legacy underscores the significant gap in representation that persists today with only 21 per cent of tech specialists in the UK being female and Black women comprising less than one per cent. In an industry that is transforming the world, such disparities reveal a worrying lack of inclusivity.

The high profile male celebrities who lead most of the famous digital and social media companies are just the tip of the iceberg – there remains a pervasive “tech bro” culture across many tech organisations, an atmosphere where women often don’t get the support they need to thrive and move into leadership roles.

For Ada Lovelace day to be more than just a tribute, it must act as a catalyst to ignite change. We must embrace a vision for a tech industry that empowers, supports, and champions women in all areas.

Closing the gap

There is good news – young women are very gradually closing the gap on men when it comes to A level Computer Science and Computing degrees. We have some wonderful female role models being placed in roles where they can influence tech at policy level. People like Martha Lane Fox and Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon who are part of a new panel of experts shaping the government’s use of technology.

Tech companies need to take the lead and address the broader cultural shift against “tech bro” culture required to break down these barriers, where women from diverse backgrounds are often used by tech companies in their marketing but less supported in reality.

That means investing in inclusive leadership training, and fostering environments where women and other underrepresented groups can feel a true sense of belonging. When we make a commitment to celebrating the perspectives and contributions of women, we not only create a more inclusive tech sector but also broaden the scope of innovation and creativity within the industry. Leadership teams, especially male leaders, must step up as allies. When leaders openly support inclusivity, it encourages a company-wide commitment to diversity

Black women also face unique challenges in tech, from limited representation to the compounded effects of racial and gender biases. This intersectional struggle highlights the urgent need for tailored government-supported career development programs, such as mentorship opportunities, leadership training and networks specifically designed to amplify Black women’s voices and experiences.

This is not just an industry problem though, there needs to be a concerted effort in education to engage more young women. At age 14, the overwhelming majority of girls turn away from Computer Science GCSE, highlighting the stark reality that we’re losing young women from the tech industry before they even have a chance to begin their careers.

We’re losing young women from the tech industry before they even have a chance to begin their careers

A reformed digital curriculum that is relevant, diverse and linked to real-world applications can help retain more young women and encourage a broader range of students to engage with technology. We must introduce topics such as cybersecurity, creative tech and artificial intelligence that help students see the exciting opportunities available beyond traditional programming roles. By showcasing these diverse career pathways, we will open the doors to a future tech workforce that reflects the rich diversity of our society.

With inspirational women like Feryal Clark MP (Minister for AI), Whitney Wolfe Herd (Founder & CEO of Bumble) and Alice Bentinck (Co-Founder & CEO of Entrepreneur First) at the very forefront of tech, we can see the incredible impact of women when they are able to thrive in the sector.

Let’s use Ada Lovelace Day not only to celebrate the achievements of women in tech but also to call for a bold transformation – one that will enable the next generation of tech pioneers, of all backgrounds, to shape the future.

Julia Adamson MBE is managing director at BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT