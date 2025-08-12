The 24-second news cycle has killed off silly season

In a media landscape fuelled by outrage, the news cycle has no more room for fun or nuance, writes Adam Taylor in today’s Notebook

Tiktok news is making a sport of politics

You may have missed that earlier this month the government formally launched its New Media Unit. In attempts to get to the electorate, who perhaps don’t have time or a desire to listen to the traditional broadcast media round, we will see a more proactive approach on Tiktok, Reddit and Instagram. This news was complemented by the appointment of former Sun editor and News UK executive David Dinsmore to take up a senior comms role. All very sensible.

Dinsmore made an interesting comment a few years back that in a world of social media, the news cycle had moved away from the newspapers and 24-hour news to become 24-second cycle. He’s right. How many readers recall the last time summer was a proper ‘silly season’? It just never happens anymore. Yes, we live in a world of President Trump, but the news beast needs continuous feeding. We all need to react and be outraged.

I thought this with the introduction of Online Safety Act. There was huge uproar and fury to belittle the new law, which was not helped by Peter Kyle’s comments to Nigel Farage. There is often little nuance and you could have gone away thinking the world was about to end. Had people read it cover to cover? Couldn’t someone add that this legislation is a world-first and therefore we may not get it right on the first go, but let’s keep at it?

There is always the need for a ‘top line’, but politicians often get into trouble because of the unwillingness to go beyond or offer analysis and understanding. There is a need to address concerns, but not those on the extremes.

Labour wants to take the debate to Reform, but my worry is that it turns our news feeds into TalkSport. That’s great when it’s transfer deadline day, but not when it’s politics. No wonder people switch off.

SME plan only works without tax hikes

The government recently published its SME plan. Its headline focused on the ongoing need to tackle late payments and the blight it can have on smaller businesses. There were also some good initiatives that will have a material impact like more funding available to the British Business Bank or reducing the business rate multiplier for retail, leisure and hospitality businesses. It’s a really good document, but all anyone’s interested in is what happens at the Autumn Budget. More taxes and many of these fine ideas will ring hollow.

Could Reeves move in on Bailey?

In its attempts to stimulate growth, the government has been bullish to ensure City regulators are on side. Perhaps Chancellor Reeves will take a keen interest in whether President Trump’s attempts to oust Fed chair Jerome Powell bear fruit by appointing a nominative shadow chair or chair ‘in-waiting’. Judging by recent comments or leaks sharing displeasure at the Mansion House speech or a proposed meeting with Revolut, it is clear from what I’ve heard that Powell’s counterpart, Andrew Bailey, is seen as a problem. The markets would not like it, but seemingly his card is marked.

Shoot for the moon

There were some fantastic obituaries of Jim Lovell, who lived a brilliant life that we are most familiar with through his role as command pilot of Apollo 13. There are many fascinating things about the Apollo missions, not least the computing power used to get to the moon compared to our smartphones today. But also this: the average age of Mission Control was just 29. NASA placed huge trust and responsibility in people that some organisations consider to be wet behind the ears. The world is a different place but management culture matters.

The Tiger Who Came to London

While Notebook does afford its columnists an opportunity to tell the audience what they’re reading, I’m afraid the distraction of an exhausting 18-month-old means the opportunity to read books about cricket and football are on pause for a little while yet. In the summer, there is always a market for kids activities, which understandably provides a financial opportunity for businesses. Well done to the Haymarket Theatre’s pre-matinee performance of The Tiger Who Came to Tea. I doubt it’ll feature in many culture sections, but seeing the joy and sheer fun of hundreds of infants, as well as mums, dads and grandparents, made it definitely worth the trip. No spoilers in this column.

Adam Taylor is a senior partner and financial services sector lead at H/Advisors Cicero