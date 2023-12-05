Thames Water chiefs: We can’t turn around this company in one go

Thames Water bosses have admitted the firm is in need of a three-year turnaround after a host of controversies

Thames Water bosses have warned that turning around the embattled utility firm will “take time” and it would be impossible “to do everything that our customers and stakeholders wish to see at a pace and for a price that everyone would like.”

The beleaguered water provider has seen profits fall by more than half through the first six months of its financial year, despite a revenue leap.

Total profit before tax declined 54 per cent to £246m through the first half of the financial year ending 30 September, the company told markets this morning in a trading update.

Total revenue for the firm, which supplies roughly 25 per cent of England’s water, leapt up £135m to £1.2bn.

Notwithstanding, bad debt rose £12m to total £48m for the period, split between £22m of revenue deduction and operating expenses of £46m.

Total debt is up around £1bn from this time last year to £14.7bn.

Underlying revenue also increased by 11 per cent to £1.2bn driven primarily by inflation-linked tariff increases.

Total EBITDA in the first half of 2023/24 was £686m, a 23 per cent year-on-year increase, while underlying EBITDA increased by 22 per cent to £627m.

The company has total liquidity of £3.5 billion as at 30 September 2023 as well as the controversial ‘loan’ that has been the subject of public and perhaps soon parliamentary scrutiny, the company notes it as “£550m of other undrawn liquidity facilities that can be drawn in limited circumstances.”

Customer complaints to the firm have risen 13 per cent during the period.

In October, the Customer Council for Water said that more than 20m people served by Thames Water and Southern Water were being “let down” by the two firms “failure to understand and deal with the causes of high levels of complaints from their customers”.

The company was also ordered to return £72m to its customers in refunds as a result of its poor service.

Interim Co-CEOs, Cathryn Ross and Alastair Cochran said: “Today, we have announced a solid set of results with improvements in our key operational priorities and underlying financial performance in the first half. We’ve also invested a record £1 billion in the period to increase resilience in our network, improve customer service and environmental performance, and mitigate the impacts of climate change and population growth.

They added: “Turning around Thames will take time. We simply cannot do everything that our customers and stakeholders wish to see at a pace and for a price that everyone would like. We will continue to make the tough choices required to deliver what matters most to our customers and the environment. By being honest about what we can deliver and transparent about what we are doing, we believe we will build the trust and support we need from our customers and stakeholders if we are to succeed in our ambitious plans.”