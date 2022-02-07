TfL property arm given green light for 350 homes near Cockfosters tube station

Plans for 350 new rental homes near Cockfosters tube station have been given another seal of approval by council officials.

Connected Living London (CLL), the partnership between property developer Grainger and Transport for London), is to move forward with plans for a new development near Cockfosters tube station.

Four tower blocks will be built on two car parks surrounding the station, following a dramatic meeting of Enfield Council’s planning committee last week, the Enfield Dispatch reported.

According to the local news site, more than 2,800 residents submitted written objections to the scheme during two council consultations. Concerns covered topics including the impact on heritage, local services and accessibility.

However, council officers concluded the development’s benefits to the local area would exceed its detrimental impacts.

CLL said the 1.36 hecactre development will include 351 new homes to rent, with 40 per cent of the homes affordable. It will include one, two and three-bedroom properties.

All residents will be able to use a range of on-site amenities, including a residents’ lounge, gym and onsite Resident Services team.

The development will also house commercial space and new operational space for Tfl. It was designed by Hawkins\Brown, Mae Architects and JCLA Landscape Architects.

Ben Tate, a spokesperson for CLL and head of property development at TfL, said: “We’re really pleased to have been given the go-ahead for our proposed development by Cockfosters Tube station, building on the success of our CLL schemes in Southall, Nine Elms and north Lambeth.

“This scheme has been designed to provide not only the new and affordable homes that are urgently needed in the borough and across London, but also create new areas of open space and play space that can be enjoyed by the local community and residents alike and re-provide car parking facilities to support the local area.

“It will contribute around £4.5 million to help improve local infrastructure and services.”