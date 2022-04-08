TfL makes less money from ultra-low emission zone than expected

TfL has gained £16m from ULEZ

Transport for London (TfL) has reportedly made little money from the ultra-low emissions zone (ULEZ) since its October expansion.

According to a performance report, TfL made only £16m from ULEZ’s expansion to cover the North and South Circular Roads, as polluting vehicles are charged a daily £12.50.

To cut pollution and congestion, London mayor Sadiq Khan announced in early March the zone will cover the whole of Greater London by the end of next year, City A.M. reported.

“Londoners across the city can benefit from cleaner and healthier air as we continue actions to reduce pollution and help fight climate change,” the public body said. “However, ULEZ income is lower than we had anticipated due to higher compliance.

The news comes as the government’s latest funding round agreed with TfL in February is set to expire on 24 June.