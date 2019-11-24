TfL 'actively considering' banning Uber

Uber could be on the verge of a complete ban, with rumours swirling that Transport for London (TfL) may not renew its licence tomorrow.

Uber’s operating licence runs out on Tuesday at midnight, after TfL only granted the ride-hailing app a two-month probationary extension in September.

A senior Uber employee recently told City A.M. the company was “confident” of getting a licence extension, however a TfL source said this may not eventuate.

The source told Sky News that the transport body is “actively considering” the “nuclear option” of banning Uber for failing to show it had done enough to improve passenger safety.

They added there was “zero chance” Uber would be granted a long-term licence due to the frantic nature of discussions.

A TfL spokesperson said a decision would be made on a potential licence extension tomorrow.

“TfL is considering Uber’s application and no decision has been made,” they said.

It comes just days after reports that TfL may force the Silicon Valley giant to provide scans of drivers’ fingerprints or faces.

A document circulated around the mayor of London’s office reportedly says this implementation of biometric checks could be a part of any licence requirement, according to Wired.

TfL already placed several new requirements on Uber when it granted the two-month licence – including more stringent rules on driver and licence checks – after the body said it needed to see more that Uber could “ensure passenger safety”.

Two weeks ago, the company announced it had introduced three new safety measures – making discrimination easier to report, more driver training and new accident reporting systems.

If TfL fails to renew the company’s licence it would mark the second time Uber has been banned in the capital.

It was banned by TfL in 2017, before a court appeal allowed the app to continue to operate for a further 15 months.