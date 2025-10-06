Tesla to unveil lower-cost Model Y to revive sales momentum

A cheaper version could prove significant for the UK market, where the base Model Y currently starts from £44,990.

Tesla is expected to unveil a long-awaited, lower-cost version of its Model Y SUV this week, as the American electric car giant looks to reignite demand amid slowing global sales and rising competition from Chinese rivals.

The new variant, widely referred to as the Model Y Standard, has been spotted testing near Tesla’s gigafactory in Texas and teased in a pair of social media clips showing various spinning components and illuminated headlights, accompanied by the date ‘tomorrow,’ suggesting an imminent reveal.

It has been reported that the stripped-back version will feature simplified styling, a smaller battery and fewer premium features, helping to bring down costs.

Analysts expect prices to begin at around $39,990 (£31,500) in the US, roughly $5,000 below the existing long-range model.

The model is expected to be 20 per cent cheaper to produce.

For Elon Musk’s firm, the launch is seen as a key move to maintain volumes after the expiry of the US government’s $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit, which had fuelled record third-quarter deliveries.

The industry giant’s shares rose more than two per cent in pre-market trading on Monday as investors anticipated the model’s reveal.

Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Tesla is teasing something big as a flurry of X posts has fans bracing for what looks like the launch of a more affordable model Y”.

“An entry-level model Y should help keep volumes humming as tax credits roll off – but the price tag will be the real tell, showing how far Tesla has pushed cost savings and how much new demand it can unlock”, he added.

This lower-cost model is expected to lose premium features, such as adaptive headlights, a glass roof, and powered steering adjustments, while retaining Tesla’s trademark 15-inch touchscreen.

British market

A more affordable version could prove significant for the UK market, where the base Model Y currently starts at £44,990.

Moreover, a more affordable model could appeal to buyers priced out of the brand’s existing range, especially as government incentives for electric cars have waned.

The UK’s EV market has cooled in recent months, with slowing sales and growing competition from cheaper Chinese imports such as BYD.

A budget Tesla could help the automaker shore up its position in Europe, though it is not yet confirmed whether the model will be sold outside the US.

Tesla has not launched a new mass-market model in several years, relying on incremental updates to the Model 3 and Model Y to drive growth.

Its last major release, the Cybertruck, has faced production delays and recalls.

The Model Y standard is therefore viewed as an important test for chief executive Elon Musk, who is under pressure to deliver new products as competition mounts.