Tesla seal of approval gives crypto recovery another boost

It’s another sea of green in the markets today, as cryptocurrencies across the board continue to turn last week’s losses into this week’s gains. Is it too early to talk about another run past the recently-set all-time highs over $62,000?

Bitcoin seems to have found its way back on course faster than a Canada goose with radar. It’s now back trading at just below $55,000, having fallen to a low of $47,000 on Sunday. Its market cap is also back above $1 trillion for the first time since last Thursday.

The leading cryptocurrency’s recovery received a further boost yesterday on news that Tesla had gained $100 million through its Bitcoin investment, which exceeded standard expenditure. The electric car giant’s CFO, Zachary Kirkhorn also noted that “there are lots of reasons to be optimistic” on the cryptocurrency.

And it seems it never rains but it pours in terms of bullish news, with sources today revealing that JPMorgan is preparing to offer their private clients an actively traded Bitcoin fund. The move would represent a seismic shift in position for the US mega bank, whose CEO, Jamie Dimon, has previously been a vocal opponent of the cryptocurrency. How many worlds are there left to conquer?

The positive price momentum is the order of the day, with the total crypto market cap also returning above $2 trillion since Thursday. Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at more than $2,500 again, boosted in particular by news that average fees have dropped over the past seven days. The drop means there’s been an 18 per cent reduction in the average cost of using the network, which is commonly used by DeFi apps and should help make it more widely used.

The other big gainers yesterday were UniSwap (up 11 per cent), Stellar (up 11 per cent), and XRP, which is up 20 per cent to $1.41 at time of writing. The controversial cryptocurrency is continuing its rehabilitation after its recent legal troubles. Can it push back towards $2.00 again?

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,054,640419,958, up from $1,957,483,335,553 yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, April 26 2021, at a price of $54,021.75 – up from $49,004.25 the day before.

The daily high yesterday was $54,288.00 and the daily low was $48,852.80.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $7,679.87. In 2019, it closed at $5,279.35.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $1.023 trillion, up from $982.71 billion yesterday. To put that into context, the market cap of gold is $11.31 trillion and Alphabet (Google) is $1.548 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $53,037,973,903, down from $58,884,766,713 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 52.34%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment is already back up to 50.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 50.90, down from 51.35 yesterday. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 47.20, up from 41.28 yesterday. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“It is our intent to hold what we have long term and continue to accumulate Bitcoin from transactions from our customers as they purchase vehicles.” – Zachary Kirkhorn, Chief Financial Officer, Tesla

What they said yesterday

A huge statement from the thinking man’s American footballer…

I fully believe Bitcoin is the future of finance and I wanted to prove that I have real skin in the game — not just trying to make a quick buck. I will be converting my entire 2021 NFL salary to #Bitcoin. — Sean Culkin (@culkin22) April 26, 2021

Elon shooting rumours down…

No, you do not. I have not sold any of my Bitcoin. Tesla sold 10% of its holdings essentially to prove liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to holding cash on balance sheet. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2021

Proof is in the pudding…

the fact that Tesla could liquidate $270M of bitcoin so quickly and so easily indicates bitcoin market structure and depth is very robust



corporate treasurers can tick off "sufficient liquidity" when looking at bitcoin to effectively diversify treasury holdings — Meltem Demir◎rs (@Melt_Dem) April 26, 2021

Would be quite a comeback…

Satoshi Nakamoto disappeared ten years ago today. — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) April 26, 2021

Crypto AM Editor writes

Bitcoin could pull back to $20,000 claims global investment boss

Bitcoin gets seal of approval as Baillie Gifford ploughs $100m into London crypto firm

API3 and Open Bank Project team up for decade-long blockchain venture

Intelligence dossier finds Bitcoin is outperforming gold but Ethereum is outshining Bitcoin

