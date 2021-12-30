Tesla calls back nearly half a million cars over safety problems

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo is pictured on a car in the rain in New York City

Tesla has recalled more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address rearview camera and boot issues that increase the risk of crashing, the US road safety regulator said.

The electric vehicle maker is returning 356,309 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles to address rearview camera issues and 119,009 Model S vehicles due to front ‘hood’ problems, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced today.

The total number of recalled cars is close to the half a million vehicles Tesla delivered last year.

For Model 3 sedans, “the rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk lid, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying,” the NHTSA said.

For Model S vehicles, problems with the car mean that the boot will open “without warning and obstruct the driver’s visibility, increasing the risk of a crash,” Elon Musk’s car brand said.

Despite the issues, Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the issues with its Model 3 and Model S cars, reported Reuters.

Tesla is also being investigated by the NHTSA over other issues. The NHTSA had opened a probe on 580,000 Tesla vehicles over the car maker’s decision to allow games to be played on car screens while they are on the road.

As a result, the company agreed to stop allowing video games to be played on vehicle screens while its cars are moving.

Tesla shares are currently down 2.25 per cent on Wall Street.