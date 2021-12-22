US car regulators open investigation in 580,000 Teslas over game feature

US car regulators have launched an investigation into 580,000 Teslas over concerns about a game feature.

The NHTSA has said that Tesla 3,S,X,Y models have a “passenger play” feature that “may distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash,” Reuters reported.

While the agency’s investigations will cover models produced between 2017 and 2022, NHTSA confirmed that “this capability has been available since December 2020 in Tesla Passenger Play-equipped vehicles,” while before the feature was available only when vehicles were parked.

Tesla recently recalled around 12,000 vehicles because of a software issue that could lead to collision.