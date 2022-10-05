Tesco profit plunges amid price battles and shoppers returning to restaurants post-Covid

Tesco has reported a slimmer profit for the first half, after customer behaviour has normalised after lockdown and the supermarket has invested in keeping its prices competitive for shppers.

The country’s largest supermarket posted a £413m profit before tax on Wednesday, down 64 per cent versus the first half of 2021 when shoppers flocked to supermarkets amid Covid lockdowns.

Group sales increased 3.1 per cent over the period, which has seen many customers switching their supermarket destination for their weekly shop.

Revenue also rose 6.7 per cent on the previous year to £32.5bn.

More to follow…