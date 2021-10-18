Tesco opens new check-out free store

Tesco has launched GetGo, its first checkout-free store in central London.

The new store trial will allow customers to shop and pay without scanning a product or using a checkout.

It is rolling out the technology to Tesco Express High Holborn.

Customers with the Tesco.com app will now be able to check-in, pick up their groceries walk straight out again.

A combination of cameras and weight-sensors establishes what customers pick up and charges them for products directly through the app when they leave.

It does not use facial recognition technology but instead focuses on body movements of customers which are not stored or saved.

Age-restricted products will be sold in a separate section of the store where staff will manually check ID.

The supermarket has partnered with technology firm Trigo for the launch of the new store.

It follows a two-year trial at the Tesco in Welwyn Garden City.

Kevin Tindall, managing director, Tesco Convenience said, “We are constantly looking for ways to improve the shopping experience and our latest innovation offers a seamless checkout for customers on the go, helping them to save a bit more time.”

The trial is currently limited to one store.

Tesco will evaluate customer responses before expanding its plans.

This follows Aldi launching its first no-checkout store last month, while Amazon has opened six across the UK.