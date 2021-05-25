Temptation Isle: Is London City Island the hottest property ticket in town this year?

Arising in East London are over 1,700 new flats and townhouses – on an island within the capital.

London City Island is a new neighbourhood development inspired by the architecture of Tokyo and Chicago, according to its developers.

The Island, created by the Ballymore Group, has been referred to as a “Mini Manhattan”, according to estate agency Johns & Co.

Opposite the O2 arena, the Island, which covers 12 acres, is close to the business district of Canary Wharf.

While the residential property prices range from £335,000 to over a million, the Island has already attracted the likes of the English National Ballet to its commercial area.

The property development includes a footbridge to make Crossrail and DLR transport links more accessible, according to the developer.

