Teletext Holidays and Alpharooms cease trading as customers owed refunds

Travel firms Teletext Holidays and Alpharooms have collapsed into liquidation as thousands of customers are still owed refunds.

According to a report in The Sun, parent company Truly Holdings, has ceased trading, the government’s insolvency database shows.

Some 4,000 consumers are thought to be impacted by the collapse, according to MoneySavingExpert.

Thousands of customers complained to Teletext Holidays last year after they were left waiting for refunds for holidays cancelled during the pandemic.

The firm promised to dish out £7m in refunds to customers in May.

However, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched court action against Teletext over inadequate progress on refunding package holidays, in October last year.

Speaking last autumn, CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said: “Companies must abide by consumer protection law and treat their customers fairly.

“After engaging with Teletext Holidays extensively, we are now requesting a court order to make sure that the company immediately pays back the money it still owes to customers and refunds people within 14 days, going forward.”

More to follow…