Technology used in Bank of England’s CBDC project now available to any business

Martin Hargreaves

Blockchain finance platform Quant has made the infrastructure used in the Bank of England’s CBDC test project available to businesses.

The company today unveiled its Overledger Platform which has been used in Project Rosalind – the Bank of England and Bank for International Settlements’ retail CBDC project. It is now available to all via software-as-a-service.

Overledger makes the same enterprise-grade technology, interoperability core, secure smart contracts and issuance, secure bridging and atomic settlement functionality that have underpinned Quant’s projects with institutional and central bank customers, accessible to large enterprises, SMEs and developers for the first time.

​It is a low code SaaS that allows customers to issue digital money and interoperable assets with just a few clicks, move them from one blockchain network to another, write new apps that will run on any network, create secure smart contracts that will execute on any blockchain, and use simple APIs to integrate with their existing systems.

CBDC = Central Bank Digital Currency

​“Until now, businesses have struggled to capitalise on the benefits provided by blockchain because it’s a complex technology requiring specialist skills,” explained Martin Hargreaves, Chief Product Officer.

“Overledger Platform changes all that. It’s simple to use, continually updated, and integrates seamlessly with your existing systems. That’s how it unlocks the power of blockchain for everyone.”

Quant’s founder and CEO – Gilbert Verdian – described the financial world as being wise to the transformational value of blockchain.

“Already used in some of the most demanding use cases in finance, Overledger is the grown-up approach to implementing this technology, one that any developer or business can now use to expand their offering, getting to market at speed and with ease,” he said.

“We think this is a game-changer for anyone that wants to build a business in the blockchain economy.”