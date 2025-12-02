Tech Leaders Brace for 2026: Security, Connectivity and Data Sovereignty at Stake, According to Expereo

2025 has been a transformative year for global technology. Rapid deployment of advanced connectivity infrastructure, AI-driven solutions and increased focus on data sovereignty have all redefined how enterprises operate.

Looking ahead, 2026 promises another fast-paced year of change. Expereo’s leadership team shares their predictions on the technology trends that will most influence business strategy, decision-making and resilience in the year ahead.

Security Moves to the Top of the C-Suite Agenda

After several high-profile outages in 2025, enterprise leaders are placing security and resilience at the forefront of their priorities. Ben Elms, CEO at Expereo, explains why:

“CEOs are feeling more pressure than ever when it comes to security and resilience. The threat landscape has become too complex, too targeted and too relentless for reactive strategies.

“Cybercriminals are increasingly going after executives directly, exploiting devices, accounts and personal data to bypass corporate defences. CEOs can no longer delegate responsibility when it comes to security, they must embed digital security into every decision and across every layer of the business. Companies that fail to protect both their people and their systems will face immediate financial, reputational and operational consequences.”

NaaS Moves Into the Mainstream

Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) is poised to become a core component of enterprise connectivity strategies. Julian Skeels, CDO at Expereo, highlights its strategic significance:

“In 2026, NaaS will no longer be a niche concept, it will be a cornerstone of enterprise connectivity strategies.

“As organisations embrace cloud-native architectures, hybrid work and AI-driven automation, NaaS delivers the flexibility and security, technology leaders need to remain competitive. Moving from Capital expenditure-heavy models to flexible, subscription-based services isn’t just a cost decision, but a strategic shift that enables CIOs and CTOs to focus on experience and policy, rather than infrastructure. In a world where the network truly becomes the computer, NaaS is the future.”

Connectivity Becomes a Strategic Priority

Reliable connectivity is no longer a background concern – it is a key business differentiator. Jean-Philippe Avelange, CIO at Expereo, explains the impact for 2026:

“Connectivity is no longer a background service – it’s now a boardroom issue. By 2026, a single outage could wipe out billions in market value and trigger extremely public and disruptive scandals. Networks have often been overlooked, only drawing attention when a failure causes significant disruption.

“In a cloud-first economy, resilience isn’t optional – it’s a measure of leadership credibility. Global CIOs will be expected to set direction for businesses to take – particularly when it comes to maintaining resilience and competitiveness through connectivity and AI. CEOs and boards must learn to recognise that digital infrastructure is now a strategic asset, not an IT afterthought.”

Data Sovereignty Shapes APAC Strategies

In APAC, regulatory requirements will increasingly shape IT and cloud strategies. Eric Wong, President of APAC at Expereo, emphasises the need for tailored approaches:

“In 2026, regulatory break-up will hinder global-first transformation projects. With India’s DPDPA mandating in-country data storage and Vietnam’s PDPL taking full effect on January 1, the global-first cloud strategy is no longer practical. Geopatriation will force CIOs to adopt hybrid, in-country architectures, dividing their global IT footprint as a result – digital sovereignty will continue to impact enterprise’s infrastructure strategy on a global scale. Enterprises must find partners who can navigate this regulatory maze effectively, because failure to comply with local data laws is no longer just a business risk, it will become a direct barrier to market access and revenue.”

2026: The Year Enterprises Must Adapt – or Get Left Behind

As 2025 draws to a close, one thing is clear: technology is no longer just an enabler – it is central to business resilience, credibility, and competitiveness.

From the rise of NaaS to the increasing scrutiny of connectivity and security, 2026 will challenge leaders to embed responsiveness, resilience, and trust into every layer of their digital strategy. The companies that act decisively now will define the next era of global business.

