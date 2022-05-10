Tech giants need to crack down on racist abuse online, says Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan met with Ruth Porat, CFO of Alphabet

SADIQ Khan met with top tech bosses from Google and LinkedIn in Silicon Valley yesterday as part of a trade mission to drive more investment into London.

But the London Mayor also warned that tech companies needed to move faster on bringing in rules to cut down on racist and abusive content online.

Ruth Porat, the chief financial officer of Google and Alphabet, said the tech giant would be looking to “deepen our connection to the capital” over the coming years.

He demanded tech giants needed to ”act sensibly” on regulation, rather than waiting for government to bring in tough laws.

It follows the controversial introduction of the Online Safety Bill in the UK, which would regulate harmful but legal content.

Post-Brexit, the capital has been vying for even more tech investment with a relaxation of listing rules in a bid to lure founders to the London Stock Exchange.

London has been given the top spot for the destination US tech companies expand to on an international stage, ahead of Singapore, Bangalore, Dublin and Paris.

It has created almost 9,000 new jobs in the capital, according to research from London and Partners, who formed part of the Mayor’s US tour.

Khan met with founders at Plug & Play, the early stage investor set to open in the London and Warwickshire this year. They are expected to make 30 investments a year into early-stage British companies.

Speaking at their headquarters, Khan hailed their plans “to invest in and create new jobs in the capital”, saying London had made itself an “unrivalled destination for businesses to invest in”.