Google whacked with £105m Russian fine over Ukrainian far-right videos

Google has been fined 11 million roubles (£105m) for distributing “fake” news YouTube videos produced by Ukrainian far-right groups.

It comes after the Russian watchdog said it was taking steps to punish the tech giant, and warned the company of hefty fines.

As reported by TASS, Google was found guilty of committing administrative violations and fined 4 million roubles and 7 million roubles in two cases, Moscow’s Tagansky District Court said on Thursday.

The news agency said the fines relate to what the Kremlin considers to be the distribution of inaccurate data about Russian troops losses and civilian casualties in Ukraine.

It has also criticised the tech giant for distributing videos created by the nationalist Azov battalion.

Moscow has been cracking down on foreign tech firms and media for trying to influence information flows in Russia; Meta’s platforms Facebook and Instagram have both been blocked in the country.

Meta has taken a relatively strong approach when it comes to communication in Russia.

The social media giant said in early March that it would temporarily allow some posts on Facebook and Instagram that called for the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenk: broadening its usual hate speech remits.

Meta said that the temporary change in its hate speech policy applied only to Ukraine, and would allow social media users to air their opposition to Russia’s invasion.

Russian courts subsequently deemed Meta an “extremist organisation”.