Google’s Russian bank account seized as Big Tech crack down continues

Russian authorities have seized Google’s Russian bank account, making it impossible for its Russian office to function, the tech giant revealed today.

It comes after Google’s Russian subsidiary declared its intention to file for bankruptcy.

“Google Russia has published a notice of its intention to file for bankruptcy,” the spokesperson said

Russia has been coming for the Silicon Valley firm since the Kremlin started its invasion of Ukraine back in February.

Last month, Google was fined 11 million roubles (£105m) for distributing “fake” news YouTube videos produced by Ukrainian far-right groups.

As reported by TASS, Google was found guilty of committing administrative violations and fined 4 million roubles and 7 million roubles in two cases, Moscow’s Tagansky District Court said in April.

Moscow has been cracking down on foreign tech firms and media for trying to influence information flows in Russia; Meta’s platforms Facebook and Instagram have both been blocked in the country.