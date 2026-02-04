Team GB bid for Winter Olympics history hit by skeleton helmet row

Britain's Matt Weston is the odds-on favourite for gold in the men's skeleton at the Winter Olympics

Team GB have become embroiled in a kit row on the eve of the Winter Olympics after their world-leading skeleton squad’s safety helmets were deemed to be non-compliant.

The British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association (BBSA) has lodged an urgent appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a decision made by world governing body the IBSF on 29 January, with a hearing set to take place on Thursday – just 24 hours before the Milan-Cortina Games officially begin.

Britain’s Matt Weston is the odds-on favourite to win gold in the men’s skeleton after winning his third Overall World Cup title last month. His closest challenger is expected to be teammate Marcus Wyatt, who is also tipped for success in the mixed team event with Freya Tarbit.

Team GB chiefs are understood not to view the kit row as a disadvantage as the disputed helmets have not yet been used in competition by their sliders. The helmets they used to dominate international events in the last year remain available to them in Italy.

Why Team GB helmets have caused CAS row

The disagreement stems from new safety regulations set to be introduced by the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation.

Team GB believe their new helmets meet those standards and have asked the CAS ad hoc division, which deals with urgent matters at major competitions, to rule accordingly on Thursday.

Time is on Team GB’s side, with the skeleton heats not set to begin until Thursday 12 February. The men’s competition is the first to start, followed by the women’s, with the mixed team event – a new event at this Winter Olympics – taking place on Sunday 15 February.

The skeleton is among Team GB’s best hopes for medals in what it hopes will be its most successful Winter Olympics ever. It has targeted 4-8 medals at Milan-Cortina. Its previous best return of five medals came at Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018.