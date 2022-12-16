Taylor Wimpey chair Irene Dorner to step down

Irene Dorner

The chair of Taylor Wimpey’s board has stepped down for family reasons.

Irene Dorner will quit in April 2023 at the end of its AGM with Robert Noel taking over the role, currently a senior independent director.

She will stay on the board in a non executive role.

Lord Jitesh Gadhia, who led the search process, said: “We welcome her agreement to remain on the Board, allowing us to continue to benefit from her wide experience and counsel, and wish her family the best for the future.

“Rob is well-respected amongst his colleagues and his familiarity with Taylor Wimpey, and long track record in the property sector, provides excellent commercial experience and continuity of leadership as we face a changing market environment. We are all looking forward to working with him in his new role.”

Dorner, who had a long and distinguished career at HSBC and also chaired Virgin Money (UK) said “It has been a privilege to serve as Chair of Taylor Wimpey”. Rob Noel, a former Landsec chief, said he is “honoured to be appointed”.