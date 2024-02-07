Taylor Swift threatens legal action against student who tracks private jets: ‘Her team thinks they can control the world’

Music icon Taylor Swift has threatened legal action against a US student over his social media accounts that track flights of celebrities’ private jets, including hers.

Jack Sweeney, who is a student at the University of Central Florida, runs social media accounts that focus on takeoffs and landings of private planes owned by wealthy and notable people. He uses publicly available data including from the US Federal Aviation Administration.

Sweeney has separate social media accounts for some of the celebrities including Governor Ron DeSantis, Bill Gates, Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian. He tracks their flights and publishes the information across X, Instagram and Facebook.

The account he uses for Swift is known as @SwiftJetNextDay on X.

According to the Washington Post, Swift’s legal team at US law firm Venable sent him a cease-and-desist letter ordering him to stop tracking Swift’s private jets or she would “pursue any and all legal remedies”.

Her lawyers urged him to stop his “stalking and harassing behaviour.” However, he told the paper that “this information is already out there, adding that “her team thinks they can control the world.”

Sweeney made news back in 2022 after Tesla and X owner Elon Musk, threatened him with legal action for posting his flight information. The account he used to post about Musk was suspended in December 2022.

Musk’s social media platform X recently barred searches for Taylor Swift following the spread of AI-generated explicit images of the pop star on the site.