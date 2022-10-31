Tax authorities arrest eight people over alleged attacks on R&D incentives

Tax authorities are clamping down

Tax authorities have arrested eight people over alleged “organised criminal attacks” on tax breaks for those carrying out research and development.

The individuals are alleged to have set up more than 100 fake claims worth more than £16m, under the £7.4bn scheme which is designed to incentivize innovation by providing tax breaks for R&D, according to The Times.

The arrests come on the back of a wider investigation into misuse of the tax schemes, amid concerns about criminal attacks and advisors encouraging clients to submit dubious claims.

Concerns about attacks on the tax schemes saw HMRC pause payments earlier this year, in a shift that has seen continued delays as the tax collector carries out additional checks.

The tax schemes is aimed at support investment in the R&D required to overcome scientific or technological uncertainty.

However, a previous Times investigation revealed companies had claimed tax credits for R&D carried out in producing ‘innovations’ such as blueberry croissant recipes and vegan menus.

A series of reforms are currently being put in place to deter dubious claims, including requirements claimants must provide additional information on the nature of their R&D and be endorsed by a named senior officer.