Tate & Lyle appoints new finance chief following CFO's departure for Tesco

Tate & Lyle announced this morning the appointment of a new chief financial officer.

Vivid Sehgal will take up the role in May but he plans to join the board of directors in March to work alongside the current chief financial officer Imran Nawaz.

Current CFO Nawaz announced his departure in October as he moves to Tesco as its new chief financial officer.

Chairman Gerry Murphy said: “Vivid’s broad financial, business and international experience will be of great value to Tate & Lyle and he is a very welcome addition to our Board.”

Sehgal served in two CFO positions before entering the food and beverage group, leaving Delphi Technologies after three years at the tech firm.

