Tata Steel to provide steel for Dogger Bank Wind Farm

Tata Steel (Tata) will provide hundreds of tonnes of UK-made steel for Dogger Bank Wind Farm (Dogger Bank).

The site is set to become the world’s largest offshore wind farm following its completion in 2026.

Dogger Bank will be capable of providing green energy for six million homes in the UK.

The company’s UK-made products will provide the foundations for the site’s 13 MW renewable energy turbines.

The steel structures will form the junction between the tower above the surface of the sea and the foundations below the water.

The products are able to endure harsh North Sea conditions, with the site located 130km off the North East coast of England.

The wind farm is being developed in three 1.2 giga-watt phases: Dogger Bank A, B and C.

Tata will be involved in at least the first two phases of the three-step construction process.

Dogger Bank A and B is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40 per cent), Equinor (40 per cent) and Eni (20 per cent).

Sandip Biswas, chairman of the board of Tata Steel UK, said he was proud to support UK manufacturing and argued steel will be a key feature in renewable projects as the UK pushes to reach its net zero carbon emissions targets by 2050.

He also felt the project would suit Tata Steel’s decarbonisation interests.

Biswas said: “Our own transition to a decarbonised future will rely on a secure supply of competitively priced renewable energy – whether that be to create hydrogen for future steelmaking or power new low-CO2 furnaces. The more we can help in delivering these landmark projects the better.”

Dogger Bank project director Steve Wilson, added: “This is another great example of how we’re taking advantage of UK skills and expertise to build the world’s largest offshore wind farm. Our transition pieces are among the largest to be installed on an offshore wind farm, and this UK-manufactured steel will form some of the supporting components.”