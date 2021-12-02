Dogger Bank C: World’s largest offshore wind farm passes last milestone before £9bn construction

Doggerbank C

Joint venture partners SSE Renewables and Equinor said this morning that they have reached financial close on Dogger Bank Wind Farm C, the third phase of what will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm when complete in March 2026.

SSE Renewables and Equinor have started constructing the first two phases of the 3.6GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm with Eni, joint venture partner on phases A and B of the world-leading offshore wind project to be installed off the north east coast of England.

Now, with financial close being reached on the project’s third phase, Dogger Bank Wind Farm has passed the last milestone ahead of its construction delivery programme.

Total investment in Dogger Bank Wind Farm will be around £9bn, of which around £3bn is for phase C including offshore transmission capex in the range of £900-1000m.

Dogger Bank C has a capacity of 1,200MW and will generate around 6TWh. In total, Dogger Bank will produce enough clean, renewable electricity to supply 5 per cent of the UK’s demand, equivalent to powering six million UK homes.

Dogger Bank A and B is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40 per cent), Equinor (40 per cent) and Eni (20 per cent).