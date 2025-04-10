Tallest UK skyscraper outside London approved

The skyscraper is to be the tallest outside of London. Credit – Salboy

Plans to build the tallest skyscraper in the UK outside of London – which are backed by Hollywood legend Robert De Nero – have been given the green light.

The Manchester city centre building will be developed by Salboy, which was co-founded by Betfred billionaire Fred Done, and will rise to 76 storeys.

Land between Manchester Central and the Deansgate-Castlefield Metrolink Station has been earmarked for the £360m project.

Last month, City AM reported that a company co-founded by Hollywood legend Robert De Niro had signed up to open a hotel, restaurant and residences in the planned skyscraper.

Nobu Hospitality which was also set up by Nobu Matsuhisa and Meir Teper, will operate a hotel, restaurant, and the UK’s first Nobu-branded residences in the building.

The development will also include 452 Nobu residences as well as an exclusive swimming pool, spa, podium garden and gym.

The skyscraper would surpass the height of the previous record holder outside London – Manchester’s Deansgate Square South Tower – which is 201 metres high.

The development will be taller than the 71-storey skyscraper which was approved for the city in August last year.

That skyscraper, which is to be constructed on Great Jackson Street, will be around 100 metres shorter than The Shard in London – the tallest building in the UK.

The title of the tallest residential skyscraper in the country is currently held by The Landmark Pinnacle in Tower Hamlets, which stands at 233 metres.

The plans also include a second, 23-storey, building on Great Bridgewater Street which will include 133 apartments.

New skyscraper a ‘a truly crowning feature’

Simon Ismail, managing director of Salboy, said: “We are delighted with the council’s decision to approve our plans to complete the Viadux masterplan. Viadux promises to deliver a neighbourhood of high-quality, design-led homes that meet Manchester’s substantial need for accommodation at a range of price points and tenure types, while bringing to the Manchester cityscape a truly crowning feature.

“Once completed, the Viadux scheme will have entirely regenerated an 80,000 sq ft brownfield site, in easy walking distance of all of Manchester’s central business, retail and leisure districts, and added almost 1,000 brand new homes to a coveted and popular location for the city’s professional population.

Read more Tallest UK skyscraper outside London to be approved

“Manchester is a fast-expanding city that is quickly and emphatically achieving its ambitions to become a global leader in business, sport, leisure and academia.

“It’s a belief that we’ve long held that Manchester deserves to be home to architectural and engineering feats that before now have been the preserve of other global cities.

“As the location of not just the tallest tower outside London but a large number of high quality affordable homes, Viadux has the potential to become a symbol of this city’s aspirations and confidence in itself.

“Viadux now promises to shape not only Manchester’s skyline for years to come, but the city’s sense of identity on the global stage.”

Since plans were first drawn up in 2017, the full Viadux scheme has been designed by architects SimpsonHaugh.

Viadux 2 a ‘visionary development’

Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality, added: “We’re thrilled to see the Viadux 2 development move forward with planning approval.

“Manchester is a vibrant, world-class city, and we’re proud to be part of a project that will bring the Nobu experience to this destination through a truly exceptional mixed-use project.

“Alongside our signature Nobu Hotel and Restaurant, the Nobu Residences will offer a unique opportunity to live the Nobu lifestyle.

“Viadux 2 represents the kind of visionary development we seek—integrated, design-led, and rooted in cultural and community connection.”

Ian Simpson, co-founder of SimpsonHaugh, said:: “Viadux’s phased development has required vision, a pioneering approach, and innovation to bring life back to an urban area in Manchester city centre on a challenging site that incorporates the restoration of a grade II-listed brick viaduct.

“Viadux Phase 2 will see the development of a beautiful and elegant mixed-use building that will define the Manchester skyline, providing high-quality private and affordable homes and an amazing world-class hotel.”

Salboy’s construction partner Domis expects to commence work on the site this year.