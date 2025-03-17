Talking Finance: Five questions you should ask yourself before investing

In Talking Finance, City AM has partnered with City Pay it Forward, a grassroots organisation, seeking to make a positive impact in our community, to provide five important but simple tips to improve the personal finances and investment journey of our audience.

City Pay it Forward is an independent, self-funded charity made up entirely of volunteers – created by a passionate group of civically-minded business people and parents who decided to do something about an identified gap in the school curriculum in financial literacy education.

The charity collaborates with schools to teach children the basics of financial literacy, including savings, budgeting, borrowing and investing.

In this episode of Talking Finance, Marianna Hunt, a volunteer at City Pay it Forward, explains the five questions everyone should ask themselves before they start investing.