Take Tarnawa to triumph in Irish Champion Stakes

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

SOME incredible horses have won the Irish Champion Stakes (2.45pm) in recent years – Magical, Roaring Lion, Golden Horn, Snow Fairy, the superstar names roll off the tongue.

And despite the fact only four horses go to post, this year’s renewal is as intriguing as ever.

Aidan O’Brien has won this Group One prize a record nine times, most recently with Magical who has claimed the last two.

Ballydoyle rely on the three-year-old St Mark’s Basilica this year who has won four Group Ones in a row.

That run started with last year’s Dewhurst before the son of Siyouni landed the French 2000 Guineas-Derby double earlier in the summer.

Last time out he destroyed Addeybb and Mishriff in the Coral-Eclipse with the latter going on to win the Juddmonte International by six lengths.

With the form in the book and the valuable three-year-old allowance, he is a worthy favourite at 11/10, but he is taking on a very classy mare in TARNAWA.

Dermot Weld’s five-year-old has now won seven of her last eight races, with three of those coming at Group One level, including a defeat of Magical in the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Keeneland in November.

She was hugely impressive in the Group Three Ballyroan Stakes on her reappearance and you can be sure this will have been the target.

All ground comes alike to this daughter of Shamardal and she looks the value at around the 9/4 mark with Tote.co.uk.

With just the four runners there isn’t really an option for a Quinella so the advice is to back Weld’s filly in the World Pool win market.

Jim Bolger’s Poetic Flare is a fascinating contender on his first start over 10 furlongs.

He has been busy this season with seven starts, the last six all being at Group One level.

After winning the QIPCO 2000 Guineas in May, he was then beaten by St Mark’s Basilica in the French version before going down by a short-head to stablemate Mac Swiney in the Irish edition.

Victory in the St James’s Palace Stakes was followed by decent seconds in the Sussex Stakes and Prix Jacques la Marois, so he has been remarkably consistent.

The ground should be fine for him, but he has to prove his stamina, unlike his main market rivals.

Patrick Sarsfield is surely in the line-up just to pick up some prize money.

POINTERS

Tarnawa 2.45pm Curragh