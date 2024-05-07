Forza Orta be in Chester Cup mix with Zanndabad

Richard Kingscote takes the ride on Zanndabad in the Chester Cup

WITH the first two Classics of the Flat season now behind us, attention turns to Chester’s May Meeting which will provide clues ahead of the Derby and Oaks.

The Classic trials begin today with the Cheshire Oaks (3.05pm) and Chester Vase (3.40pm) providing opportunities for the fillies and colts to lay their claims for Epsom.

The latter of those contests is one Aidan O’Brien has won a remarkable seven times in the last 10 years, with his 2013 victor Ruler Of The World being the most recent to go on to Derby success.

Grosvenor Square is O’Brien’s main candidate this year and he will face strong opposition from Godolphin’s Hidden Law.

It’s a bit of a toss up between them and I can’t see any value in having a bet in the race, so a watching brief is advised.

Tomorrow’s Dee Stakes (3.05pm) looks a strong race and is another O’Brien has dominated in recent seasons.

There hasn’t been a Derby winner to come from this race in 20 years though, with Kris Kin in 2003 being the last horse to win this contest and go on to triumph at Epsom.

I know Richard Hughes thinks plenty of his runner Bracken’s Laugh, but once again the betting for this contest is very tight and I would rather look elsewhere.

Friday is the last day of the three-day meeting on the Roodee and the Chester Cup (3.40pm) is the big betting race of the day.

With a dry forecast for this week, I expect the going will be quick come Friday so horses will have to handle conditions around the track’s famously tight turns.

Drying ground is a worry for last year’s winner Metier, as well as others such as Novel Legend and The Shunter that are nearer the head of the betting.

Grand Providence looks to hold strong claims, but she is only a four-year-old and this can be a rough race over 2m2½f, with the draw playing a big role.

While we don’t know the draw at this stage, I’d still rather side with horses that have a bit more experience and that leads me to Tony Martin’s ZANNDABAD.

This five-year-old has run several good races over hurdles in the last few months – finishing second at Musselburgh and Ascot – so we can be sure he comes here fit.

While he’s yet to record a win for his Irish trainer, he was a four-time winner on the Flat when trained in France and has only had two chances on the level since joining his new yard.

He wasn’t disgraced behind Forza Orta at York on good-to-firm ground last season, when not getting the clearest of runs.

He’s been dropped a further two pounds in the handicap to a mark of 92, which should make him competitive here and conditions will suit.

His trainer is always to be feared when targeting a handicap like this, and the booking of Richard Kingscote, who rides Chester well, is another bonus.

At odds of 20/1, he looks a good each-way bet.

FORZA ORTA got the better of Zanndabad at York, and I liked the way Kevin Ryan’s horse stayed on to win on his first start over two miles.

He handled the quick ground well, and I’ve a feeling there could be more to come now stepping up to beyond two miles for the first time.

He’s now only three pounds higher than for his win on the Knavesmire and, having had a recent run at Thirsk, should be ready to run well at big odds of 20/1.

POINTERS FRIDAY

Zanndabad e/w 3.40pm Chester

Forza Orta e/w 3.40pm Chester