Take a look: Department store titan’s former Park Lane apartment on sale for £19.5m

Department store titan's former Park Lane apartment on sale for £19.5m

Harry Selfridge, creator of department store giant Selfridges.

Harry Selfridge’s Park Lane apartment – the man behind the British department store Selfridge’s – has gone up for sale for a dear £19.5m.

The Brook House apartment, being sold by estate agency Wetherell, boasts a front seat view of Hyde Park, with small glimpses of the rest of London, including its iconic red buses, poking through the canopies.

With five bedrooms, a walk-in dressing room and floor-to-ceiling windows the Mayfair address has become one of the most coveted in the capital.

Selfridge lived in the fourth-floor property during the 1930s and 40s, after departing Fitzmaurice Place during the Great Depression.

The original Brook House apartment building was built between 1933 and 1935 by developer George Fee of building firm Gee, Walker & Slater.

The luxury project was undertaken in partnership with site owner Edwina Mountbatten, the wife of the Queen’s uncle Lord Mountbatten.

The site at 113 Park Lane had originally been occupied by a grand park-side mansion, also known as Brook House, which had been owned by financier Sir Ernest Cassell, grandfather of Edwina Mountbatten.

The original Brook House apartment building was demolished and replaced around 1997 by the current building.