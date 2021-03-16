Take a chance on a Sneaky one in the Coral Cup

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

AFTER getting a bit of a bloody nose on the opening day of the meeting, bookmakers will be taking no chances when it comes to Monkfish in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (1.55pm).

Many people’s idea of the Irish banker of the entire meeting, Fitzdares are taking no chances offering only 2/5 about the exciting seven-year-old maintaining his unbeaten record over fences.

He improved with every start and last year’s Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle has no worries about the track either.

With a clear round of jumping he looks sure to cement his position at the top of the betting for next year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Owner Rich Ricci looks set for a massive day with not only Monkfish in the Brown Advisory, Chacun Pour Soi in the Betway Champion Chase, but he also has a leading chance with KOSHARI in the Coral Cup (2.30pm).

The nine-year-old came back from a near three-year absence when winning at Cork back in January and caught the eye at Leopardstown last time over a three mile trip that will have stretched him.

He recovered really well that day from a terrible error and may just be the class edge in the race off a mark of 146.

Fitzdares are offering 8/1 and that looks sure to come under pressure as we near the race.

Fellow Irish raider Grand Roi and Koshari’s stablemate Blue Sari are both respected, but I’m also going to chance a few quid each-way on SNEAKY GETAWAY at 20/1.

He wears cheekpieces for the first time and has prepped for this with a nice spin on the Flat at Dundalk.

The return to this trip will suit as three miles seemed to stretch him and trainer Emmet Mullins has proved how shrewd he is on raids to these shores in recent months.

POINTERS

Koshari ew 2.30pm Cheltenham (Wednesday)

Sneaky Getaway ew 2.30pm Cheltenham (Wednesday)