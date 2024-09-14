T20 finals day: Favourites, format and can I still get tickets?

Today at Edgbaston in Birmingham four teams will battle it out to be crowned T20 Vitality Blast champions on Finals Day.

The traditional Finals Day has been held in Birmingham uninterrupted every year since 2013 and it’s a day where fans get three matches for their ticket cost.

So who is in Finals Day and which team is the favourite?

T20 Vitality Blast teams

Astonishingly the four winners of the quarter-finals all came from South Group, meaning there will be no northern representatives in Birmingham.

It continues a strong showing for the south, with 14 of the last 16 representatives at Finals Day coming from South Group.

Somerset, Surrey, Gloucestershire and Sussex Sharks will compete this weekend.

West Country duo Somerset and Gloucestershire won away from home in their quarter-finals while Surrey and Sussex won at home in the final eight.

Gloucestershire’s win away to North Group champions Birmingham Bears was the pick of the scalps.

Finals Day format

Finals Day will begin at 11am with South Group champions Surrey taking on last year’s winners Somerset. Surrey have not reached the final since 2020 and have not won the tournament since its inaugural edition in 2003.

Before last year’s win, Somerset hadn’t triumphed since 2005.

Following the conclusion of the first match Gloucestershire will take on Sussex Sharks at 2:30pm.

Sussex are looking for their first win since 2009 while Gloucestershire are the only one of the four sides without history in lifting the T20 Vitality Blast trophy.

But the other three sides have a number of players away with England for their white-ball tour against Australia so the gap may narrow slightly.

The final will begin at 6:45 once the two semi-final winners are confirmed.

Favourite

Surrey are the favourites with available odds of 23/10 while Sussex are second with bookie backing of 5/2.

Last year’s winners Somerset are outsiders at 13/5 while Gloucestershire at 5/1 have almost been discarded.

For the individual semi-finals, Surrey (19/20) are slight favourites over Somerset (1/1) while Sussex (4/6) are favoured in their last four tie against Gloucestershire (13/10).

Tickets

YES! Tickets are still available with adults able to get into Edgbaston for £75.

And when the four semi-finalists are confirmed there will be allocations for club members.

Premium tickets start at £190 and hospitality at £359.

