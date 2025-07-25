Switch off? Here’s the books to read to stay switched on this summer

Hate to switch off? Fear not, How To Make A Billion author Richard Harpin has put together his holiday reading guide to stay switched on this summer

I’d like to say my summer holiday is one of the few times in the year when I truly switch off. The trouble is, my switch is never off for very long. Mid-afternoon snoozes in the sun are not my style. At work, there is always something new to work on, an interesting entrepreneur to meet. Away from the office it’s a physical challenge or a boisterous family get-together to enjoy. I get a little twitchy if I’m sitting still for too long.

For me, the summer getaway is a chance to think a little deeper and learn a little more. In my experience, the best leaders are those with boundless curiosity. If we don’t keep asking questions and seeking new perspectives, then we’re destined to repeat ourselves. Whether you’re a young entrepreneur with a brilliant new business, or a veteran chief executive of an established company, you still need to drive yourself forward by nurturing the brain.

That’s why my three grown-up kids still tease me when they see me packing my holiday bags. It’s not clothes that take up all the room but books. Business books, memoirs, bestselling fiction, personal development manuals and classic old favourites that I love to dive back into.

However, the one which I won’t be taking is the one that I’ve written – although I hope you’ll be persuaded to pick up a copy of How To Make A Billion in 9 Steps, which has just been published and made it third on the Sunday Times Bestseller List.

I started my first business when I was still studying at school, and sold my plumbing and heating home assistance company, Homeserve, for £4.1bn in 2023 having run it for 30 years. In between, I learned so much about what makes a great company, how to grow it consistently, the mistakes you should avoid (because I made them!), the characteristics and skills a leader needs and the strategic insights you need to turn a thriving business into one that is truly worth £1bn or more.

The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins

One of the tactics I talk about in the book is to stay focused on what competitors are up to and get to grips with what makes them such a success. Which is why I’ll be taking with me on holiday Mel Robbins’ The Let Them Theory, currently the Number 1 book on that bestseller list.

The book’s theme is familiar to many entrepreneurs because we’re constantly struggling with the need to control things, whilst also enabling those we work with to thrive. Being the boss shouldn’t be about exerting power but unleashing other people’s abilities so that businesses can enjoy sustainable growth. One of the steps I talk about in my book is to hire your replacement when you’re starting to enjoy success, so that you can work on the business rather than in it. Mel’s approach – she was a defence lawyer before becoming a ‘happiness guru’ – is all about letting go, giving people the freedom to be their best selves so they can embrace greater responsibility. The more that people feel micro-managed, the greater the resistance and resentment.

The Fourth Estate by Jeffrey Archer

Next, comes some good old-fashioned storytelling. Leaders need to tell their own inspirational stories just as companies must tell theirs, and there’s a great deal to learn from fiction about the power of words, pacing, plotting and characters. And, for me, Jeffrey Archer is the master.

Ages ago, I devoured his novel, The Fourth Estate, but want to give it another read. It’s about the battle between two fictitious press barons but very clearly based on Robert Maxwell and Rupert Murdoch. The latter was very much in my mind when I wrote my own book because of his extraordinary achievements in business, across a range of media. His success has come from six attributes. Making big bets (for instance, on SkyTV in its early years), no fear of failure, gut instinct, getting opinions from others and listening to them, knowing his numbers and hard work. Now it’s over to his son Lachlan to continue this success.

Outlive by Peter Attia

After all that summer indulgence, we all return home resolving to get healthy. Which is why Peter Attia’s Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity is also being squeezed into my suitcase.

It’s a brilliant guide into how to eat and sleep better, the right fitness plans according to your age and needs, pre-emptive medical checks you should focus on, as well as advice about how to have a happy mind and fulfilling relationships. I read it as soon as it was published in 2023 but there is so much in it, so many great nuggets of advice, that I know I’m going to find something new this year.

What’s Your Dream by Simon Squibb

Finally, What’s Your Dream by Simon Squibb is the flipside to my book. How To Make A Billion is for all those who have set up a business, are employing people and now want to secure rapid growth. Simon’s is for those who aspire to be entrepreneurs, maybe they’re seeking some kind of reinvention later in life, or taking the plunge from full-time employment to working for themselves. Simon, who was homeless aged 15, has founded 19 different companies and become one of Britain’s most popular entrepreneurs so I’m sure it will be an inspiring read.

So, yes, I’m looking forward to taking some stress out of my life for a few weeks. But with these summer reads as well as others, I’m also looking forward to taking stock, asking questions of myself, making plans, learning something new and reminding myself of things I loved the first time around. With maybe the occasional ice-cold G&T to accompany it all.

Richard Harpin is the founder of Homeserve, Growth Partner and owner of Business Leader