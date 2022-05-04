Swiss blockchain developer sues Meta over infinity logo trademark dispute

A Swiss blockchain developer has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Facebook owner Meta, over claims the tech giant’s infinity logo bares too many similarities to its own infinity insignia.

Swiss non-profit Dfinity filed a lawsuit in a California court, after claiming it would be “severely harmed” by being linked in any way to Meta’s “sordid” history of online privacy violations.

The Zurich headquartered developer said it had suffered “irreparable injury” as a result of Meta’s rebrand, which saw it adopt a new infinity logo last year.

In a letter to investors last year, Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said the name Meta – from the Greek word for “beyond” – had been inspired by his time studying Classics at university

“Any association between Dfinity and Meta would cause consumers, including users and developers, to question Dfinity’s core mission,” the lawsuit says.

Dfinity, which was first set up in 2016, said it first registered its infinity trademark in 2017 and first registered its logo with the US patent office in 2018.