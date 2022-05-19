Swapping fast for second-hand fashion: Love Island announces eBay UK as new brand partner

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 10: Love Island stars Amber Gill (L) and Anna Vakili attend the Just Eat Ultimate Love Island Date Night event at Night Tales on February 10, 2020 in Hackney, London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Just Eat)

Love Island has swapped fast fashion for second-hand fashion, announcing a new brand partnership with eBay UK this morning.

eBay UK, which has seen one pre-loved fashion sale every second so far in 2022, is the first pre-loved fashion partner to couple up with the hottest show on TV.

The collaboration comes after new research from eBay reveals that UK shoppers are becoming increasingly conscious of fast fashion. A fifth of Brits admit that they buy more second-hand fashion compared to two years ago and reveal on average, that 16 per cent of their wardrobes are made up of pre-loved clothes.

Giving the Love Island wardrobes a total refresh this Summer, Islanders will wear pre-loved items this season, with a shared wardrobe situated in the new villa for the first time ever.

This kicks off a broader commercial partnership, whereby eBay will have a presence on itv.com and Love Island’s social media channels. To get even closer to the Love Island experience, viewers will be able to explore eBay’s Preloved Fashion via the ‘Shop the Show’ tab on the official Love Island app and get access to Islanders through eBay’s social content, direct from the villa.

The partnership will be integrated across ITV and ITV+1 and Love Island fans will enjoy talent content on eBay handles across Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Previous sponsors of the hit show include I Saw It First and Missguided, both of which sell budget clothes aimed at young women.

Eve Williams, Chief Marketing Officer at eBay UK said: “We’re excited to be partnering with Love Island this year, as the show’s first pre-loved fashion partner and to flip the conversation around fashion.

“As one of the original homes of pre-loved, we believe that by joining forces with this incredibly influential programme, we’ll inspire the nation to think differently and make more conscious choices when it comes to their wardrobes. Whether that is selling a dress that is sitting at the back of their wardrobe or shopping for their favourite islanders second-hand looks – these small changes can make a big difference to driving circularity.”

Mike Spencer, Executive Producer of Love Island, said: “We are thrilled to be pairing up with Ebay this year as our pre-loved fashion partner. As a show we strive to be a more eco-friendly production with more focus on ways in which we can visibly show this on screen.

“This partnership will see our Islanders get to dive into the shared wardrobes and help themselves to some incredible pre-loved clothes sourced from Ebay. We aim to inspire our demographic and show that there are incredible finds to be had and how sharing is, in some small way, caring.”

The research also revealed that those aged 18 to 34 have the highest average percentage of second-hand clothes in their wardrobe (22 per cent), nearly double that of over 55s (12 per cent).

In the last year, searches on eBay for ‘preloved clothes’ have multiplied eightfold, with Gen Z in particular driving the recommerce trend, as 80% confirm that they have recently bought second-hand goods.