Former eBay exec set to plead guilty after cyberstalking campaign

A former eBay executive plans to plead guilty to federal charges that he planned a cyberstalking campaign that targeted a couple whose online newsletter EcommerceBytes made digs at eBay.

James Baugh, eBay’s former senior director of safety and security, had been awaiting trial in Boston with another ex-executive accused of helping harass the couple through Twitter, as well as by sending disturbing deliveries to their home, like a bloody Halloween pig mask and live cockroaches.

According to reports from Reuters, Baugh is one of seven former eBay workers who were charged in 2020 for harassing the couple.

Global Cybersecurity Advisor at ESET Jake Moore said: “In the past cyberstalking has been made very easy for perpetrators to carry out on their victims using the available technology but recently there has been a big push in protecting victims by counteracting the technology on offer. This particular case highlights the abundance of personal data available to companies and this abuse of data handling could damage the reputation of the company.

“Organisations must be more open about how they handle personal data in general. Any compromise of personal information, whether it be internally or from an external attack, must be dealt with extreme sensitivity or it can ruin customer trust which takes years to rebuild.”