Supreme enjoys growth after dodging supply chain chaos

Wholesale supplier Supreme has said it is pleased with a strong performance in the first half of the financial year, driven by vaping and fitness trends.

In an update for the six months ended September 30 2021, the group said it was confident in achieving full year expectations.

Sales have been driven by its vaping division and “particularly strong growth” in its sports nutrition and wellness category.

Its lighting category also benefited from some brought forward sales while sales in its batteries category continued “to be a defensive and predictable profit contributor”.

The firm said it had managed to dodge global supply chain disruption, thanks to manufacturing its key products in-house.

Bosses said they were confident “to manage [supply disruption] risks in-line with the growth the Group is delivering.”

Group margins had been particularly strong with “significant” year-on-year profit growth, the group said, ahead of publishing its interim results on Tuesday December 7.

The company also said the integration of Sci-Mx and Vendek brands had been completed and both were “progressing well”.

In results posted earlier this year, Supreme said revenue for vaping products had jumped 36 per cent as lockdown encouraged smokers to pick up healthier habits.